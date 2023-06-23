Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.