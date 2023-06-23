Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

