Diversified Trust Co Has $566,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

