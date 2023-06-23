Diversified Trust Co Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bruker were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $73.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

