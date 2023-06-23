Diversified Trust Co Has $591,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

