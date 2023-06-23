Diversified Trust Co Has $592,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

