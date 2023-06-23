Diversified Trust Co Has $600,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.