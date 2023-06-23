Diversified Trust Co Has $674,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.04.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBH opened at $51.54 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

