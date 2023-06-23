Diversified Trust Co Invests $523,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

CVCO stock opened at $275.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.55 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries Company Profile

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.