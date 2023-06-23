Diversified Trust Co Invests $653,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

