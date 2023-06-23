Diversified Trust Co Invests $695,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,019,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

