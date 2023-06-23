Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

