Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F5 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

