Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,799 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

