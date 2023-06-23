Diversified Trust Co Purchases 180 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
