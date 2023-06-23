Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,841 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

