Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,405 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

