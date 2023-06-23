Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,015 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

