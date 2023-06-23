Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,196 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

