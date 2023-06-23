Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

