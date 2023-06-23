Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.9 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.