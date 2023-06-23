Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

