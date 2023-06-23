Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,422 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kforce were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Kforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $61.39 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

