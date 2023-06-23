Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,107 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

