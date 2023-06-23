Diversified Trust Co Sells 229 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $368.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.