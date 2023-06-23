Diversified Trust Co Sells 248 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

