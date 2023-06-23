Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,413 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

