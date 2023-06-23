Diversified Trust Co Takes $530,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $283.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.68. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

