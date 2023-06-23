Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average of $145.65. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

