Drake & Associates LLC Has $789,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

