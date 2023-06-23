DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

