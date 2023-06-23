eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

