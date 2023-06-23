eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in eBay were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

EBAY stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

