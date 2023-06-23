Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.74 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

