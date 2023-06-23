Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.65. Embraer shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 208,046 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Embraer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $14,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,184.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,400 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

