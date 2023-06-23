Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 1,435 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,850 shares of company stock worth $55,908,563. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $120.48 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

