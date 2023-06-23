Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 67.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

