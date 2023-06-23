Empowered Funds LLC Invests $208,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

