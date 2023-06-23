Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

