Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AZO stock opened at $2,440.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,559.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,487.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

