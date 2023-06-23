Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,680 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

