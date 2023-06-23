Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HESM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Hess Midstream



Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

