Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPACGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $28.28. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 65,569 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

