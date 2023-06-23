Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $28.28. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 65,569 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

