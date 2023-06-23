Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Enhabit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Enhabit Trading Up 0.9 %

EHAB stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.64. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 99.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 104.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

