Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.
Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
