Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.