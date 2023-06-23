Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.84.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $746.99 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $792.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

