Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

