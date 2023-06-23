EverQuote, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $113,612 over the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

