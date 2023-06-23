Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $94.34

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.34, but opened at $99.00. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 820,975 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $456,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

