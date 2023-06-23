Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.25. 440,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,217,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 5.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.