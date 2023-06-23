Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) shot up 3.9% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.25. 440,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,217,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

